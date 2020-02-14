Patrick Reed hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 7th at 3 under with Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; and Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Reed had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Reed hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 3 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Reed chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Reed's 155 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.