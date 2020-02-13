-
Andrew Putnam shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 80th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, Rafa Cabrera Bello, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 3 under.
At the 479-yard par-4 12th, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Putnam hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 second, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even-par for the round.
After a 246 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
