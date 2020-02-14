In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Joseph Bramlett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 97th at 3 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Bramlett hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

After a 232 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Bramlett's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 3 over for the round.