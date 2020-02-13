-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Russell Henley in the first round at the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Russell Henley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henley finished his round tied for 2nd at 4 under with Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Scottie Scheffler; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; and Rafa Cabrera Bello, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, and Jason Day are tied for 5th at 3 under.
At the par-5 first, Russell Henley chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Russell Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Henley's 192 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Henley had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
