Joel Dahmen posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the first round of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. Dahmen finished his day tied for 7th at 3 under with James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; and Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 third, Joel Dahmen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Joel Dahmen at 1 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
