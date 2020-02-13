-
Jordan Spieth shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth's short game yields birdie at GenesisIn the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Jordan Spieth chips his second from behind the trees to within 5 feet of the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Jordan Spieth hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 65th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Spieth's his second shot went 23 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to even for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Spieth chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to even-par for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
