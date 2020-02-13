  • Jordan Spieth shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Jordan Spieth chips his second from behind the trees to within 5 feet of the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth's short game yields birdie at Genesis

