In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Bud Cauley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cauley finished his day tied for 97th at 3 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Cauley chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

Cauley hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Cauley to even-par for the round.

Cauley got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Cauley's his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 first, Cauley chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Cauley to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 2 over for the round.

Cauley got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 3 over for the round.

Cauley tee shot went 215 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cauley to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Cauley's 101 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 3 over for the round.