Carlos Ortiz shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Carlos Ortiz hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 5th at 3 under with Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, and Rafa Cabrera Bello; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 5 under; and Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Russell Henley, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 4 under.
At the par-5 11th, Ortiz chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even-par for the round.
At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Ortiz hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Ortiz's 179 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
