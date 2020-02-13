-
Roger Sloan shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Roger Sloan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 108th at 3 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Denny McCarthy, Tiger Woods, Pat Perez, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day, and Andrew Landry are tied for 5th at 3 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 third, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sloan had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to even for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to even-par for the round.
Sloan got a double bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 166-yard par-3 16th green, Sloan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sloan at 3 over for the round.
