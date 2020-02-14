In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Justin Thomas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 97th at 3 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

After a 267 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Thomas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 471-yard par-4 second, Thomas took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his third shot onto the green and three putted for double bogey. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Thomas chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thomas hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Thomas to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Thomas's 81 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Thomas's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Thomas hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 17th. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 3 over for the round.