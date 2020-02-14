  • Justin Thomas shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Justin Thomas rolls in a 19-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
