Cameron Tringale hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 97th at 3 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

After a 316 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Tringale chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Tringale had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Tringale's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 38 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Tringale's 112 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tringale had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 over for the round.