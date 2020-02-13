Andrew Landry hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his round tied for 4th at 3 under with Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Rafa Cabrera Bello, and Bryson DeChambeau; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; and Russell Henley and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th Andrew Landry hit his tee shot 297 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Andrew Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Landry chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to even for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Landry's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Landry had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Landry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.