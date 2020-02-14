In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Adam Hadwin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Hadwin hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hadwin to even for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadwin at even-par for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hadwin's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, Hadwin missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hadwin to even-par for the round.