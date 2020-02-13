In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Keegan Bradley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 96th at 4 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bryson DeChambeau, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bradley to even-par for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 12th, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 3 over for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Bradley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Bradley at 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Bradley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bradley at 3 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 4 over for the round.