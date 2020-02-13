Kyongjun Moon hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Moon finished his day in 120th at 9 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Moon had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Moon to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Moon his third shot went 27 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Moon chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moon to 5 over for the round.

At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Moon got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Moon to 7 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Moon hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Moon to 8 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Moon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moon to 9 over for the round.