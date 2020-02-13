-
-
Russell Knox shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Russell Knox hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 92nd at 3 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bryson DeChambeau, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Knox's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.