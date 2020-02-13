-
Hideki Matsuyama finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 46th at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bryson DeChambeau, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 3 under.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Matsuyama hit his 125 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Matsuyama his second shot went 26 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Matsuyama's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
