Kyoung-Hoon Lee putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee's bunker play leads to birdie at GenesisIn the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Kyoung-Hoon Lee gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 10th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 2nd at 4 under with Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 5 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, and Rafa Cabrera Bello are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Kyoung-Hoon Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kyoung-Hoon Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Lee's 131 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 17th, Lee chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
