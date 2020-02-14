Troy Merritt hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 84th at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

After a 333 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Merritt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Merritt had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Merritt's tee shot went 177 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.