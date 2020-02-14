In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, James Hahn hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 7th at 3 under with Joel Dahmen, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; and Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under.

Hahn got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Hahn hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hahn chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 under for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Hahn reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Hahn at 2 under for the round.

At the 590-yard par-5 17th, Hahn's tee shot went 297 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 56 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 263 yards to the green where he two putted for par. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Hahn chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.