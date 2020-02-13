-
-
Kevin Chappell putts himself to an even-par first round of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Kevin Chappell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chappell finished his round tied for 45th at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the par-4 eighth, Kevin Chappell's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Chappell to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Chappell had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
Chappell got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.