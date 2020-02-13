In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Kevin Tway hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 84th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, Pat Perez, Denny McCarthy, Tiger Woods, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-5 11th, Tway's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Tway's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tway hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Tway's tee shot went 215 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.