In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Michael Thompson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Thompson hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Thompson's his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.