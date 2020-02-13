In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Danny Willett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 84th at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Willett chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Willett hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Willett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Willett at even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Willett chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Willett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Willett to even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Willett to 2 over for the round.