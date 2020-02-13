Emiliano Grillo hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 42nd at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, and Jason Day are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Grillo hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Grillo hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Grillo to 3 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Grillo chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Grillo had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Grillo hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.