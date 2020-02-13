-
-
Brian Stuard shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Brian Stuard hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Russell Henley, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, and Rafa Cabrera Bello are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Stuard's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Stuard hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stuard at 2 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the 166-yard par-3 16th green, Stuard suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stuard at 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.