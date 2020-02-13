In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Jim Herman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 69th at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, and Jason Day are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Herman got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

Herman had a fantastic chip-in on the 236-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 217 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 35 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Herman's 159 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Herman's tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 3 over for the round.