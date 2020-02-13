In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Aphibarnrat chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Aphibarnrat's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 158 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.