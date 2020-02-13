Jason Kokrak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 40th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 5 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Russell Henley, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, and Rafa Cabrera Bello are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to even for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 12th, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Kokrak's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Kokrak had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.