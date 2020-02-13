In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Brendon Todd hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 69th at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, and Jason Day are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Todd hit his 197 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Todd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Todd chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Todd's 89 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.