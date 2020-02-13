In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Dustin Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 58th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, and Jason Day are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 12th, Johnson's 131 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Johnson hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Johnson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Johnson had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Johnson's tee shot went 245 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Johnson's tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.