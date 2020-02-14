Scott Stallings hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Stallings chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Stallings hit a tee shot 233 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 sixth green, Stallings suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stallings at 3 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stallings chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

After a 219 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

Stallings missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stallings hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 17th. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 under for the round.