-
-
Kyle Stanley shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
Kyle Stanley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.