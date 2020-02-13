  • Branden Grace shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Branden Grace chips in from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Branden Grace chips in for birdie at Genesis

