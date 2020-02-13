Branden Grace hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 84th at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Grace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 12th, Grace got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

After a 230 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Grace chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Grace chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 over for the round.