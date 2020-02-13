-
-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Dylan Frittelli hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 108th at 3 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, Pat Perez, Denny McCarthy, Tiger Woods, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Frittelli's tee shot went 245 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Frittelli's 157 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Frittelli's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.