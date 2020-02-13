  • Danny Lee shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Danny Lee sinks a 31-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Danny Lee jars lengthy birdie putt at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Danny Lee sinks a 31-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole.