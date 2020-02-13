Danny Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 80th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Denny McCarthy, Tiger Woods, Pat Perez, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day, and Andrew Landry are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's his second shot went 23 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Lee hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Lee chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Lee chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lee to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Lee's tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Lee hit his tee at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 17th. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.