C.T. Pan shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
C.T. Pan hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 65th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.
After a 274 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Pan chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Pan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Pan got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.
Pan got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.
