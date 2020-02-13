  • Tony Finau shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Tony Finau nearly jars his 152-yard approach, landing his ball right by the cup to set up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau nearly holes out for eagle at Genesis

