Tony Finau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 65th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Finau had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Finau chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Finau chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Finau's his second shot went 6 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Finau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.