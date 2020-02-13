-
Scott Brown shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Brown hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 23rd at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 5 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Russell Henley, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, and Rafa Cabrera Bello are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 471-yard par-4 second, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.
Brown got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 2 over for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Brown hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to even for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Brown's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even-par for the round.
