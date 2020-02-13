In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Bronson Burgoon hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 34th at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Russell Henley, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, and Rafa Cabrera Bello are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Burgoon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

Burgoon missed the green on his first shot on the 236-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 20 yards for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Burgoon's 144 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Burgoon got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Burgoon hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burgoon at 1 under for the round.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even-par for the round.