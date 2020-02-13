-
Nate Lashley shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nate Lashley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 95th at 5 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Rafa Cabrera Bello, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Lashley's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 4 over for the round.
Lashley got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 5 over for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Lashley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 4 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 5 over for the round.
