Matt Every hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 49th at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 5 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Russell Henley, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, and Rafa Cabrera Bello are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.

Every had a fantastic chip-in on the 192-yard par-3 14th. His his second shot went 9 yards to the right rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 first, Every chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Every to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Every had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Every's tee shot went 244 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Every hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 2 over for the round.