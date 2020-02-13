-
Rory McIlroy shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy eagles twice in three holes at GenesisIn the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Rory McIlroy goes 4-under through three holes, first sinking a 35-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 17th, before sticking his approach to 5 feet, setting up another eagle at the par-5 1st hole.
Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 5th at 3 under with Patrick Cantlay, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, and Jason Day; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; and Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 4 under.
At the 479-yard par-4 12th, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 36-foot putt for eagle. This put McIlroy at 1 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 18th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 first, McIlroy hit his 178 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, McIlroy had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
