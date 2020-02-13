  • Rory McIlroy shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Rory McIlroy goes 4-under through three holes, first sinking a 35-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 17th, before sticking his approach to 5 feet, setting up another eagle at the par-5 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy eagles twice in three holes at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Rory McIlroy goes 4-under through three holes, first sinking a 35-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 17th, before sticking his approach to 5 feet, setting up another eagle at the par-5 1st hole.