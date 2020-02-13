-
Jason Day shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Day hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 4th at 3 under with Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, and Bryson DeChambeau; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; and Russell Henley and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under.
Day tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Day to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Day had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.
