In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Sung Kang hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Kang chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Kang hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 second, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kang hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

Kang tee shot went 233 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to 1 under for the round.