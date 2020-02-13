Chris Stroud hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Stroud finished his round tied for 38th at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Russell Henley, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Rafa Cabrera Bello, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, and Jason Day are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Stroud hit his 81 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Stroud's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Stroud hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Stroud had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 second, Stroud reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Stroud at 2 under for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Stroud's tee shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.