In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Martin Laird hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 50th at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Denny McCarthy, Tiger Woods, Pat Perez, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day, and Andrew Landry are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Laird got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Laird hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Laird at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Laird's 162 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Laird had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 sixth green, Laird suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Laird at 1 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to even for the round.