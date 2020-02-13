-
-
Brian Harman shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Brian Harman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 17th at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, and Jason Day are tied for 4th at 3 under.
At the 471-yard par-4 second, Harman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Harman at 1 under for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Harman's 129 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Harman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Harman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.