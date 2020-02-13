-
-
Alex Noren finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Alex Noren hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 34th at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 6 under; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Russell Henley, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, and Rafa Cabrera Bello are tied for 5th at 3 under.
Noren hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 eighth. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Noren's 170 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to 2 under for the round.
On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Noren's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.