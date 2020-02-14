-
J.B. Holmes shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
Highlights
J.B. Holmes gets up-and-down for birdie at GenesisIn the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, J.B. Holmes gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 11th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, J.B. Holmes hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Andrew Landry, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 3 under.
On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Holmes hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Holmes to even-par for the round.
At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Holmes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Holmes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Holmes to even for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Holmes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.
